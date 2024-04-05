Monero Market Cap Hits $2.34 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $127.31 or 0.00188210 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $45.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,641.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.38 or 0.00971860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00147259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00049543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00138756 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,419,729 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

