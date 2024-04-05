Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $68.25. 2,580,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,330,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

