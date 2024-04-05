Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.21 and last traded at $68.86. 1,885,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,196,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,718,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.