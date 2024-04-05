Mizuho Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $136.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

