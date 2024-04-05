Mitek Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.76 million, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

