Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 20.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 20.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 2,394,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,947,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.