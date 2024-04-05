Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 412,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,018,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $777.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

