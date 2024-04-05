MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,671.29 and last traded at $1,664.00. 759,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,267,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,578.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,396 shares of company stock worth $100,100,665 over the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

