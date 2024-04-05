MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

MGEE opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,110,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 2,966.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

