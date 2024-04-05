Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.65

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$65.65 and last traded at C$65.59, with a volume of 63017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.71.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1215098 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

