Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.65

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$65.65 and last traded at C$65.59, with a volume of 63017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.44.
Methanex Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.71.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1215098 earnings per share for the current year.
Methanex Cuts Dividend
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
