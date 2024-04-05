Metahero Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $46.22 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

