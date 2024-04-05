Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $585.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $528.74 and last traded at $528.25. Approximately 7,048,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 17,538,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.92.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $246,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $195,103,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

