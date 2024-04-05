Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 1.8%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $506.68 and last traded at $506.18. 4,358,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,448,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $195,103,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

