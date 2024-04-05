Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading 1.8% Higher

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $506.68 and last traded at $506.18. Approximately 4,358,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,448,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.37.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

