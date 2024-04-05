Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading Up 1.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.08. 12,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

