MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEG opened at C$32.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.41 and a 1 year high of C$32.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3208955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

