Mdex Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Mdex has a total market cap of $47.90 million and $2.20 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

