McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.