McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.22. The company had a trading volume of 92,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,588. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

