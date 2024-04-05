McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.06. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 727,458 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

