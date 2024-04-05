McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.33. 1,396,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.80. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.