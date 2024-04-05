McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $1,511,400.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MKC opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,340,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

