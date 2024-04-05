Maxim Group Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $110.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.10.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.47 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Celsius by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Celsius by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

