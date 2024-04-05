Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $84.00. 2,089,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,143. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.