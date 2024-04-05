Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.