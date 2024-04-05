Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.24. 193,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,715,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

