Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $25.70

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $25.70 or 0.00038433 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $156,037.39 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

