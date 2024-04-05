Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $274.40

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.44), with a volume of 2453337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.34).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.95) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.05) to GBX 318 ($3.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.74).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.67, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,666.67%.

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($235,946.72). Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

