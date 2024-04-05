MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 4.7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $74.92. 331,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 745,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 165.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

