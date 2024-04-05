MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 501,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,473,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.