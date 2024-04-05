M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.44 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.07). Approximately 12,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 3,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.04).

M Winkworth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.65.

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

