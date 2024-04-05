M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £40.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.22.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

