M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Sells £37,563.92 in Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Coulson sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.14), for a total value of £37,563.92 ($47,155.31).

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 817.60 ($10.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £434.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,072.73 and a beta of 0.67. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 652 ($8.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 904 ($11.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 769.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.79.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,844.16%.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia, Property Malaysia, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Further Reading

