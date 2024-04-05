Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $14.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.