Loop Capital Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.15.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $268.35. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RH by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 127,889 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.