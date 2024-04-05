Loop Capital Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $440.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.43.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $390.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $400.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.