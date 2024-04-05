Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $451.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

