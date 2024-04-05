Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

LOB stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.