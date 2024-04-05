Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 3.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 5,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

