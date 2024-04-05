Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

