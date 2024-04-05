Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

LNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Lindsay stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

