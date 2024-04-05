Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 585,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

