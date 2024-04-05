LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
LG Display Stock Up 4.1 %
LG Display stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.