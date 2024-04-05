Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $191,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.