Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 3,195,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,972. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 30,709 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.