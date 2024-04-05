Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Bradley J. Haas Sells 26,959 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

