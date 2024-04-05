Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,029,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.