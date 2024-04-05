Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $459.48 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

