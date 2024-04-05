Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,634,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 96,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

