Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $86.00.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

